TYLER — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas (BBB), in partnership with Kelly Community Federal Credit Union and Ark-La-Tex Shredding, will be hosting their annual “Secure Your ID” day on July 18 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the BBB Offices (3600 Old Bullard Road in Tyler). The event was supposed to be held in April but was postponed due to Covid-19 regulations/recommendations. The services are provided free, and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed as well as electronics such as old computers, hard drives, and cell phones. Go to https://www.bbb.org/article/events/21702-2020-shred-day-tyler to learn more.