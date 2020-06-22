aureliefrance/iStock By GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News (PARIS) -- Disneyland Paris has announced a phased reopening on July 15, 2020. The announcement was made on the Disney Parks blog. "July 15, Disneyland Paris will begin a phased reopening with visitors able to return to Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club hotel, and Disney Village," Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris, wrote. Disney World in Florida will begin a phased reopening on July 11. Disneyland in California will begin reopening on July 17. "In line with French government and health authorities’ recommendations, the phased reopening of Disneyland Paris will present a deliberate approach with enhanced health and safety measures tailored to our specific environment," Rafalski, wrote. "This will include limits on attendance and require advanced ticketing and reservations to accommodate controlled guest density that aligns with government guidance on physical distancing." While the park reopens, there will be some experiences that will not come back until a "later date." The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

