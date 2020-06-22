Today is Monday June 22, 2020
TYLER — Rusk and Wood County will offer several free coronavirus tests this week. On Monday, NET Health announced the free COVID-19 plans for this week in Henderson and Mineola. The locations include Carlisle ISD, Mineola Civic Center, Henderson Civic Center and the Quitman Fire Station. The tests include registration and non-registration sites, with a variety of criteria. The testing also includes drive-thru and walk-in tests. The screenings begin Tuesday and go through Saturday of this week. Click the link for all of the details. https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/im-sick.

