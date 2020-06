TENNESSEE COLONY — The warden of the George Beto Unit is stepping down after about a year in the role at the Tennessee Colony Prison. According to our news partner KETK, Keith Gorsuch has served as a warden in two other prisons before taking on the role in Anderson County. Beto currently houses over 3,400 inmates and has been at the center of concern for on-going positive cases of COVID-19. Gorsuch has not made public his reason for resigning at this time.