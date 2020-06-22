Today is Monday June 22, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Modifications for Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Lindsey Park

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2020 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The City of Tyler will host the annual Independence Day celebration at Lindsey Park. On Monday Adriana Rodriguez told KTBB, “We wanted to still do the Fourth of July Celebration, but due to Covid, we’ve had to modify it. So we will still do the fireworks show. It will start around 9:15 once the sun goes down. But, we will not be having any entertainment, food, kids zone, or any kind of thing like that .”

Rodriguez continued, “We want to encourage people to bring their own drinks, chairs, and remind people that we do not accept alcohol in our parks. So keep that in mind. We want to encourage people to keep their distance, wash your hands constantly, and if you can wear a mask, just to be safe and prevent any COVID spread during that event.” The only entrance opened for the event will be off of Spur 364. The entrance will open at 2 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The city is urging attendees to follow social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask. In preparation for the event, the park will be closed on July 4 until 2 p.m. Private fireworks are prohibited in the park. Contact Tyler Parks and Recreation with questions at (903) 531-1370 or visit http://www.TylerParksandRec.com.

Modifications for Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Lindsey Park

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2020 at 3:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The City of Tyler will host the annual Independence Day celebration at Lindsey Park. On Monday Adriana Rodriguez told KTBB, “We wanted to still do the Fourth of July Celebration, but due to Covid, we’ve had to modify it. So we will still do the fireworks show. It will start around 9:15 once the sun goes down. But, we will not be having any entertainment, food, kids zone, or any kind of thing like that .”

Rodriguez continued, “We want to encourage people to bring their own drinks, chairs, and remind people that we do not accept alcohol in our parks. So keep that in mind. We want to encourage people to keep their distance, wash your hands constantly, and if you can wear a mask, just to be safe and prevent any COVID spread during that event.” The only entrance opened for the event will be off of Spur 364. The entrance will open at 2 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The city is urging attendees to follow social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask. In preparation for the event, the park will be closed on July 4 until 2 p.m. Private fireworks are prohibited in the park. Contact Tyler Parks and Recreation with questions at (903) 531-1370 or visit http://www.TylerParksandRec.com.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement