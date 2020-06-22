TYLER — The City of Tyler will host the annual Independence Day celebration at Lindsey Park. On Monday Adriana Rodriguez told KTBB, “We wanted to still do the Fourth of July Celebration, but due to Covid, we’ve had to modify it. So we will still do the fireworks show. It will start around 9:15 once the sun goes down. But, we will not be having any entertainment, food, kids zone, or any kind of thing like that .”

Rodriguez continued, “We want to encourage people to bring their own drinks, chairs, and remind people that we do not accept alcohol in our parks. So keep that in mind. We want to encourage people to keep their distance, wash your hands constantly, and if you can wear a mask, just to be safe and prevent any COVID spread during that event.” The only entrance opened for the event will be off of Spur 364. The entrance will open at 2 p.m. and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The city is urging attendees to follow social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask. In preparation for the event, the park will be closed on July 4 until 2 p.m. Private fireworks are prohibited in the park. Contact Tyler Parks and Recreation with questions at (903) 531-1370 or visit http://www.TylerParksandRec.com.