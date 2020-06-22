AUSTIN — Gov. Abbott Monday urged Texans to follow all safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention as hospitalizations have doubled over the past three weeks. According to our news partner KETK, Abbott showed numbers indicating Texas has nearly 3,200 patients in the hospitals a day due to the virus. While testing has risen, the positive rate of tests has doubled as well. Three weeks ago, it sat at 4.5% and today it is nearly 9%. “We can return to normal life while coexisting with the virus,” he said at the opening of the press conference.

The governor listed five strategies that Texans can take to mitigate the spread of the virus and they include:

Following safety protocols listed by state health officials

Authorities are increasing enforcement of restrictions, including at bars and parks

Surge testing efforts in known hot spots

Work with hospitals to ensure that they can treat anyone

Wearing a mask

Gov. Abbott added the last point as many conservatives have attacked his response that allowing counties to have mandatory face masks in businesses infringes on personal freedom.