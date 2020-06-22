TYLER — An inmate in the Smith County Jail died over the weekend. On Monday, Sg.t Larry Christian told KTBB, “Detention officers found Tommy Gene Lindsey, 64, unresponsive in his cell at 4:44 a.m. They immediately called, what’s called a code blue. Medical staff responded, as well as the detention officers of course. They immediately began to perform C.P.R. and used the A.E.D. device until E.M.S. staff arrived.” The report states that Lindsey was being housed in a separation cell on special observation due to behavior. Attempts to revive Lindsey were unsuccessful. Texas DPS Rangers are investigating the death.