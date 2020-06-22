Today is Monday June 22, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Inmate in Smith County Jail dies over the weekend

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2020 at 4:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — An inmate in the Smith County Jail died over the weekend. On Monday, Sg.t Larry Christian told KTBB, “Detention officers found Tommy Gene Lindsey, 64, unresponsive in his cell at 4:44 a.m. They immediately called, what’s called a code blue. Medical staff responded, as well as the detention officers of course. They immediately began to perform C.P.R. and used the A.E.D. device until E.M.S. staff arrived.” The report states that Lindsey was being housed in a separation cell on special observation due to behavior. Attempts to revive Lindsey were unsuccessful. Texas DPS Rangers are investigating the death.

Inmate in Smith County Jail dies over the weekend

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2020 at 4:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — An inmate in the Smith County Jail died over the weekend. On Monday, Sg.t Larry Christian told KTBB, “Detention officers found Tommy Gene Lindsey, 64, unresponsive in his cell at 4:44 a.m. They immediately called, what’s called a code blue. Medical staff responded, as well as the detention officers of course. They immediately began to perform C.P.R. and used the A.E.D. device until E.M.S. staff arrived.” The report states that Lindsey was being housed in a separation cell on special observation due to behavior. Attempts to revive Lindsey were unsuccessful. Texas DPS Rangers are investigating the death.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement