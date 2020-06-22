iStockBy: ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Just yards off a North Carolina beach, 16-year-old Nick Arthur was attacked by a shark.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon as the teen was jumping over waves on a sandbar.

Authorities took Arthur from the beach on Cape Hatteras to a nearby hospital where he was treated for the bite on his leg, according to the National Park Service. The injury was not life-threatening and he received stitches.

According to the University of Florida’s Florida Museum, shark attacks have decreased dramatically this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with only 18 worldwide since January 1, marking the lowest levels since 2005.

On average, there are about 80 attacks a year, globally.

