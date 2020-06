TYLER — The Village Bakery in Tyler has temporarily closed their doors following a positive coronavirus test. The bakehouse has been a Rose City mainstay for over 70 years, but will temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. According to the sweet shops social media page, they are taking action steps to have all employees tested and the bakery professionally cleaned. They will not reopen until all of the test results are back, and they can do so safely.