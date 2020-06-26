Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images(HOLLYWOOD) — The first red carpet movie premiere since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic took place in Hollywood Wednesday night, complete with face masks, temperature checks and social distancing measures.

According to Variety, each guest at the screening and party for indie comedy aTypical Wednesday had their temperature taken before entering The Montalban Theater Rooftop Cinema. All attendees — about 60 of them — were required to wear face masks.

Only six photographers were present on the socially-distanced red carpet.

“The premiere kind of happened out of nowhere,” aTypical Wednesday writer, director and star J. Lee told Variety. “The theater said they got approval from the city as long as we keep it to a certain number and gave everyone a lot of space. I was just thinking, ‘How can I celebrate the win because it’s so hard to get anything made and how can I do it safely and smartly?’”

The last official red carpet event, the premiere for the film Bloodshot, took place more than three months ago, on March 10.

aTypical Wednesday will be released on VOD June 26.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.