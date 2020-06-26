LONGVIEW — Free COVID-19 testing continues to ramp up in East Texas. On Thursday, Longview announced multiple sites and times that will begin next Tuesday and go through July 7th. Walk-up testing will happen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment required and no pre-screening will be conducted. The tests will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with results.

Tue. June 30: Spring Hill High School, 2800 E. George Richey Rd. Longview, TX 75604

Wed. July 1: Longview High School Mickey Melton Ctr. 201 E.Loop 281 Longview, TX 75605

Thu. July 2: Stamper Park Resource Ctr. 502 S. Center St. Longview, TX 75601

Fri. July 3: Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Dr. Longview, TX 75602

Sun. July 5: Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd. Longview, TX 75602

Mon. July 6: Pine Tree High School Theater Building, 1005 W. Fairmont St. Longview, TX 75604

Tues. July 7: Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Rd. Longview, TX 75604

The testing is being facilitated by the Texas Army National Guard. Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed more than 1,200 soldiers to set up, operate, and take down mobile test collection sites across the state.