Breaking news: Texas Rose Festival canceled for 2020: TYLER — The Texas Rose Festival in Tyler has been canceled for 2020, according to Liz Ballard, Executive Director and Museum Curator at the Texas Rose Festival Association & Tyler Rose Museum. According to our news partner KETK, the festival is expected to return in 2021, but there will be no events in 2020, which would have been the 87th year. Anna Grace Hallmark was crowned this year’s queen in January. Ballard says Hallmark and her court will reign for another year.

As the name implies, the Texas Rose Festival celebrates roses and Tyler’s thriving industry of growing the glorious blooms. This year, the Tyler Rose Garden has officially been recognized as a national treasure. The Rose Festival began in 1933 to focus attention on the importance of the industry to Tyler’s economy and culture. It draws thousands of tourists to the city each year and provides an important boost to the local economy.