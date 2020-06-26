TYLER — The NET Health Board of Directors has voted unanimously in favor of a mask requirement for Smith County and the City of Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the order calls for people age two and over to wear a face covering unless they have a medical condition that exempts them, which must be documented by a physician. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said earlier this week he does not plan to issue any orders requiring residents to wear masks in public. “I encourage individuals and businesses to make healthy choices in their daily practices and routines…There is still no need for fear. Our community strength, response and readiness is second to none,” said Moran. While the mask requirement is recommended by NET Health, it will be up to city and county officials to develop, enact, and enforce the mandate.