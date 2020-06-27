Today is Saturday June 27, 2020
Amtrak limiting service starting in October

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2020 at 7:01 pm
LONGVIEW — Starting this October Amtrak will reduce service on its Texas Eagle route through Longview and on other long-distance trains to three times a week. The line currently runs daily through the city, but Amtrak said in a release to KTBB on Friday, “the railway has had significant fall-off with ridership during the coronavirus outbreak. The changes are intended to go into effect Oct. 1 and stay in place until at least the summer of 2021. Amtrak did leave open the possibility that daily service could be restored if demand improves along its long-distance routes.

