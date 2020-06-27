Today is Saturday June 27, 2020
Baylor to review statues, buildings over links to slavery

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2020 at 8:01 am
WACO (AP) — Baylor University regents are creating a panel to consider whether any statues, buildings or other tangible tributes on the Waco campus reflect a racist past. The regents adopted a resolution Thursday that recognizes that most of the university’s founding fathers were slaveholders, racists and white supremacists when the school was founded in 1845. Those founders promoted Confederate causes and the fight to preserve the institution of slavery. The resolution denounces racism as inconsistent with the school’s Christian mission and seeks racial conciliation. Therefore, they created the committee to identify any visible campus honors to the school’s racist past.

