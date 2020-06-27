Michigan police release video of excessive force arrest

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2020 at 3:11 pm

Westland Mayor's OfficeBy CHRISTINA CARREGA, ABC NEWS



(WESTLAND, Mich.) -- Video shows Michigan police beating man Westland Police released body camera footage of an officer using excessive force against a man with a developmental disability.



A Michigan police officer was terminated from the force after an internal investigation found he used excessive force to arrest an alleged armed robbery suspect.



Westland police officers responding to a Jan. 16 report of a robbery of an Arby's restaurant where the suspect allegedly said he had a gun and stole money before fleeing the location.



Body and dash camera footage obtained by ABC affiliate WXYZ showed officers chased after the unidentified man.



The man allegedly resisted arrest and did not react to the use of a stun gun, police said.



The body camera showed and captured the sounds of one of the multiple officers on the scene using a police baton to hit the man.



"It should be noted that there were multiple other officers involved in the arrest and each of them showed restraint in the apprehension of this suspect," according to a press release issued by the Westland Police Department.



The officer accused of using excessive force was identified by WXYZ as Kristopher Landis.



The man who has autism, suffered permanent eye damage during the arrest, according to WXYZ.



A gun was not recovered and charges against the man are still pending, officials said.



A spokeswoman from Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the man's case was put on hold as a competency evaluation is being conducted.



"That is done to determine if the person understands the charges and is able to assist in his defense. He is evaluated by a doctor at the forensic center," the spokeswoman told ABC News on Saturday.



Landis, who was hired in 2017, was placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation and ultimately terminated.



"It was determined that the officer used excessive force on the arrested suspect and that he did not adhere to Department policy or training," police said. "When we learn of incidents that do not meet these standards we will continue to take appropriate action up to and including termination."



Prosecutors were notified on June 4 and a criminal investigation was launched, police said.



"This entire incident is somewhat unique because there are dual criminal investigations taking place simultaneously. There is the robbery case, and there is also the incident surrounding the robbery arrest," police said, adding, "in order to maintain full transparency during these concerning times, the Westland Police Department has now released the body camera footage."



Request for comment from the police was not immediately returned on Saturday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back