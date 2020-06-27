EAST TEXAS — NET Health has issued information on several sites hosting testing for COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, walk-up tests do not require registration or an appointment, and anyone can be tested, even if they are not symptomatic. Participants must have access to a telephone as results will be delivered by telephone call or message. Face masks also are required. Test locations include:

Wills Point, Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wills Point Community Room, 307 North 4th Street. This is a walk-up testing site, with no registration, no appointment, and no symptoms required. It is free to the public.

Longview, Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Spring Hill High School, 2800 George Richey Road. This is a walk-up testing site, with no registration, no appointment, and no symptoms required. It is free to the public.

Tyler, Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 615 West Cochran Street. This is a walk-up testing site, with no registration, no appointment, and no symptoms required. It is free to the public.

Jacksonville, Friday, July 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Jacksonville ISD John Alexander Gym, 800 Farnsworth Street. This is a walk-up testing site, with no registration, no appointment, and no symptoms required. It is free to the public.