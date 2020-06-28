LONGVIEW — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the liquor permit of a Longview bar owner who defied Governor Greg Abbott’s shut-down order. According to our news partner KETK, on Friday, in response to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state, Abbott issued an executive order shutting down bars and scaling back restaurant dining. Melissa Lynn Kelly, owner of Outlaws bar in Longview, defied that order and kept her establishment open. “I have to pay my bills, so that means I have to open,” Kelly told KETK News. On Friday night, TABC agents fanned out across Texas, visiting 628 bars to monitor compliance with Abbott’s order. They found 30 bars open in violation of the governor’s executive order.

According to TABC, after agents spoke with management and provided them with the executive order, 28 bars agreed to shut their doors. Two remained open – a bar in Abilene, and Outlaws in Longview. TABC suspended the liquor licenses for both establishments for 30 days. A second infraction will result in a 60-day suspension.