GILMER — The East Texas Yamboree Association has announced that this year’s Yamboree festival has been called off. According to their face book page:”It is with our greatest regret, that we inform you the Yamboree Firework Show and the 83rd East Texas Yamboree have been canceled for 2020. This decision comes after much deliberation from The City of Gilmer and Upshur County COVID-19 Committee. Public safety is everyone’s foremost concern. We wish each of you a safe and healthy 4th of July celebration, and look forward to planning the 84th East Texas Yamboree.”