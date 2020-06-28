Today is Sunday June 28, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vice President, Texas governor acknowledge rapid virus rise

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2020 at 5:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Both Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledge that there has been a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the state in recent weeks. During a Sunday news conference in Dallas with Pence, Abbott said the increase has been “swift and very dangerous” while Pence praised the governor for both his decision to begin reopening the state in early May and to close bars and limit restaurant dining on Friday. Pence also encouraged all to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus. Both Pence and Abbott wore masks as they entered and left the room.

Vice President, Texas governor acknowledge rapid virus rise

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2020 at 5:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Both Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledge that there has been a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the state in recent weeks. During a Sunday news conference in Dallas with Pence, Abbott said the increase has been “swift and very dangerous” while Pence praised the governor for both his decision to begin reopening the state in early May and to close bars and limit restaurant dining on Friday. Pence also encouraged all to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus. Both Pence and Abbott wore masks as they entered and left the room.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement