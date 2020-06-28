DALLAS (AP) — Both Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledge that there has been a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the state in recent weeks. During a Sunday news conference in Dallas with Pence, Abbott said the increase has been “swift and very dangerous” while Pence praised the governor for both his decision to begin reopening the state in early May and to close bars and limit restaurant dining on Friday. Pence also encouraged all to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus. Both Pence and Abbott wore masks as they entered and left the room.