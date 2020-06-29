Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — One would think that quarantine would have eliminated awkward run-ins with people, but as Ryan Reynolds proves, those interactions haven’t gone anywhere. They’ve simply reemerged in the form of crashed Zoom calls.

On Saturday, the original X-Men cast reunited in support of Global Citizen on a video call to celebrate the heroic acts of healthcare and other essential workers and everyday superheroes, however, things took an awkward turn when the Deadpool star decided to crash the call.

“Knock, knock,” Reynolds butts in just as Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and a still of Sir Ian McKellen as Magneto bask over the fact that it’s been 20 years since the beginning of the X-Men franchise.

After a bit of forced conversation, Reynolds brings in friends James McAvoy and Sophie Turner, but Turner quickly exits claiming she thought the chat was for Game Of Thrones. It doesn’t take long for others to follow suit.

“I actually have a James Bond reunion to get to,” Janssen said, followed by fellow 007 series vet Berry who spurts out, “Me too.”

McAvoy conveniently has a reunion for the movie Split and Stewart has one for Star Trek.

“That fell apart quickly,” Reynolds noticed as he and his “frenemy” Jackman are the only actors who remain, which in a turn of events makes the Zoom call a reunion for a different movie in the franchise.

“X-Men: Origins reunite,” Liev Schreiber excitedly belts out as he joins the Zoom call, referencing X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a poorly-received spin-off centering on Jackman’s Wolverine in which Schreiber played the heavy.

The screen cuts to black as Jackman bows his head in defeat.

“Thanks to all the true superheroes fighting for a safer, healthier, more equitable world,” the screen reads.

By Danielle Long and Stephen Iervolino

