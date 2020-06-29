TYLER — NET Health announced additional testing sites Monday in conjunction with check locations available to anyone in East Texas. The sites will be available at various times in Tyler, Longview, and Jacksonville. Any non-symptomatic person from any county can come to receive a free COVID-19 test. These walk-in testing events will not require pre-registration but will require masks. The Texas Division of Emergency Management will text each person their test results, not NET Health.

Tuesday June 30th

Spring Hill ISD (2800 East George Richey Road in Longview)

You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday June 30th – Thursday July 2nd

St Peter Claver Catholic Church (615 West Cochran Avenue in Tyler)

You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday July 1st

Longview High School (201 East Loop 281 in Longview)

You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday July 2nd

Stamper Park in Longview (502 South Center Street in Longview)

You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday July 3rd

Longview Exhibit Hall (1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview)

You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday July 3rd

Jacksonville High School (800 Farnsworth Street in Jacksonville)

You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday July 5th

Broughton Recreation Center in Longview (801 MLK Boulevard)

You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday July 6th

Pine Tree High School (1005 West Fairmont in Longview)

You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday July 7th

Pine Tree Auditorium (1803 Pine Tree Road )

You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.