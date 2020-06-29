TYLER — NET Health announced additional testing sites Monday in conjunction with check locations available to anyone in East Texas. The sites will be available at various times in Tyler, Longview, and Jacksonville. Any non-symptomatic person from any county can come to receive a free COVID-19 test. These walk-in testing events will not require pre-registration but will require masks. The Texas Division of Emergency Management will text each person their test results, not NET Health.
Tuesday June 30th
Spring Hill ISD (2800 East George Richey Road in Longview)
You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday June 30th – Thursday July 2nd
St Peter Claver Catholic Church (615 West Cochran Avenue in Tyler)
You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday July 1st
Longview High School (201 East Loop 281 in Longview)
You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Thursday July 2nd
Stamper Park in Longview (502 South Center Street in Longview)
You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Friday July 3rd
Longview Exhibit Hall (1123 Jaycee Drive in Longview)
You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Friday July 3rd
Jacksonville High School (800 Farnsworth Street in Jacksonville)
You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday July 5th
Broughton Recreation Center in Longview (801 MLK Boulevard)
You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday July 6th
Pine Tree High School (1005 West Fairmont in Longview)
You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday July 7th
Pine Tree Auditorium (1803 Pine Tree Road )
You can arrive anytime between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.