1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting outside Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville: Police

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2020 at 5:04 pm

File photo. 400tmax /iStockBy Joshua Hoyos and Meredith Deliso, ABC News



(JACKSONVILLE) -- One person has been killed and another two injured in a shooting outside an Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville, Florida, police said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.







Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.





Go Back