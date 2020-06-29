1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting outside Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville: Police
(JACKSONVILLE) -- One person has been killed and another two injured in a shooting outside an Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville, Florida, police said.
