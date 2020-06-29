Today is Monday June 29, 2020
1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting outside Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville: Police

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2020 at 5:04 pm
File photo. 400tmax /iStockBy Joshua Hoyos and Meredith Deliso, ABC News

(JACKSONVILLE) -- One person has been killed and another two injured in a shooting outside an Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville, Florida, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.


 

 

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

