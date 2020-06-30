TYLER – A glitch in Smith County voting equipment may have affected some early-voting Republican ballots for the Precinct 4 Constable runoff. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson said the technical issue was detected Monday morning after voters alerted officials that their ballots did not contain the Republican runoff race between Curtis Wulf and Josh Joplin. Joplin would be the slight favorite, having amassed roughly 350 more votes than Wulf during the four-person primary. Back in March, just over 2,600 votes were cast in the race. Nelson said that none of the Democratic races were affected and neither was the county-wide race between Austin Jackson and Jarad Kent for the 114th District Court Judge seat. In a joint statement with Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Nelson said that the problems should be fixed by Tuesday morning.