TYLER – The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved plans for its eight institutions to offer in-person, online, and hybrid courses this fall, according to our news partner KETK. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were forced to cancel in-person classes and conduct everything remotely in the spring. Because of this, The UT Regents believe they are prepared to quickly alter its plans if needed. “This experience is unlike any we have faced before, but our institutions have responded to the challenge to fulfill our mission and help ensure the health and safety of our campus communities,” Chancellor James B. Milliken said. While each institution has different guidelines, common elements include starting in late August and finishing by Thanksgiving.

Each institution has detailed plans of the following:

Phased and limited return of the workforce, with staggered arrival and departure times

Continued remote work where possible

Extended hours of building use to reduce density and pedestrian traffic

Mandatory mask and physical distancing

Testing protocols, isolation requirements, and contact tracing

Increased thorough cleaning and disinfecting regimens campus-wide

Signage on movement and physical distancing within buildings and on campus grounds

Physical barriers in offices, classrooms, and buildings

Housing and dining restrictions

Minimizing campus visitors

Limiting large gatherings on campus

Regulating athletic practices and events

Preparing for mental and emotional health issues

“We know from student surveys that if we do not open, many students will choose to pause their education,” Milliken said. “The most vulnerable students – low income, first-generation, and underrepresented students – will be at the greatest risk of falling off the path to success.”