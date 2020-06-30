Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Treasures from movies and TV — like a cape worn by the late Christopher Reeve in 1978’s Superman: The Movie and Aaron Paul’s biohazard suit worn as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad — to real-life treasures like earrings from Marilyn Monroe and gear used by the real-life Apollo astronauts can soon be yours.

All of these treasures and more are part of the ‘Hollywood: Legends and Explorers’ auction that takes place Friday, July 17th & Saturday, July 18th at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, and live online at JuliensAuctions.com.

Nine hundred items are hitting the block, including a full-sized K.I.T.T. Pontiac Firebird from TV’s Knight Rider, autographed by David Hasselhoff himself, which is expected to fetch between $100,000-$200,000. In that same price neighborhood is a control stick used by Neil Armstrong onboard Apollo 11. There’s also a space suit worn by Keir Dullea as astronaut Dave “Open the pod bay doors, Hal” Bowman in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. That extremely rare item could fetch as much as $300,000.

The auction will also make available costumes worn in movies like Thelma and Louise, rare set pictures from Star Wars, and items belonging to screen icon Marilyn Monroe, including clothing, earrings she wore to the premiere of 1955’s The Seven Year Itch, and her personal messages left for her at the desk of the Beverly Hills Hotel back in the day.

The items are on display for the week leading up to the auction on Friday, July 17th.

If you’ve got deep pockets — or just wish you did — check out the treasure trove at the Julien’s Auctions website.

By Stephen Iervolino

