WOOD COUNTY — A 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly attacking his father, Mark Breding, and his father’s girlfriend. The girlfriend was killed, according to our news partner KETK. Breding is in the hospital after suffering severe wounds. The teenager was arrested following a tip to law enforcement. Breding owns a law firm in Wood County. The Texas Rangers are investigating. The girlfriend has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. The suspect was not named because he is a minor.