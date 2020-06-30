Today is Tuesday June 30, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Quitman attorney reportedly assaulted by son, girlfriend killed

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2020 at 11:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WOOD COUNTY — A 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly attacking his father, Mark Breding, and his father’s girlfriend. The girlfriend was killed, according to our news partner KETK. Breding is in the hospital after suffering severe wounds. The teenager was arrested following a tip to law enforcement. Breding owns a law firm in Wood County. The Texas Rangers are investigating. The girlfriend has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. The suspect was not named because he is a minor.

Quitman attorney reportedly assaulted by son, girlfriend killed

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2020 at 11:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WOOD COUNTY — A 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly attacking his father, Mark Breding, and his father’s girlfriend. The girlfriend was killed, according to our news partner KETK. Breding is in the hospital after suffering severe wounds. The teenager was arrested following a tip to law enforcement. Breding owns a law firm in Wood County. The Texas Rangers are investigating. The girlfriend has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. The suspect was not named because he is a minor.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement