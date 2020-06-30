LPETTET/iStockBy GEORGE CONSTANTINO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Just over a week after AMC announced its intentions to reopen 450 of its 600-plus U.S. theaters on July 15, the chain has pushed that date back two weeks to July 30.

“We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative,” Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres, said in a statement on Monday.

“Our theatre general managers across the U.S. started working full time again [Monday] and are back in their theatres gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers,” he added. “That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theatres, will be Thursday, July 30.”

The new reopening date aligns with updated release timing for major theatrical blockbusters, including Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on Aug. 12 and Disney’s Mulan on Aug. 21.

After initially declaring they wouldn’t require moviegoers to wear masks when theaters begin reopening, AMC Theatres abruptly reversed its position.

The chain’s reopening plan also includes reducing its seating capacity to help with social distancing, implementing new cleaning procedures, installing hand-sanitizing stations throughout its theaters and encouraging contact-less and cash-free interactions at concessions.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.