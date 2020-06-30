Today is Tuesday June 30, 2020
23-month-old child killed when attacked by dog in Texas

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2020 at 12:34 pm
QUINLAN (AP) – Authorities say a toddler was killed when attacked by a dog in northern Texas. Hunt County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Haines says the 23-month-old child left an enclosed yard near Quinlan on Monday unnoticed by family members and walked a short distance along a gravel road before being attacked by the dog described as a pit bull or pit bull mix. Haines said the child was found in the road and died after being taken to a hospital. Haines said Tuesday the dog is being held at an animal control shelter. No charges have been filed pending completion of an investigation.

