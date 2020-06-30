LONGVIEW — In March, visitor restrictions went into effect by Senior Living Residents operated by Buckner Retirement Services. Prompting B.R.S. to call on Texans to help bring love and joy to its residents. Since the initial ask, more than 1,000 pieces of mail have been received from across Texas and the nation. In addition to encouraging notes for residents, Buckner is also requesting mail for employees to help brighten the days of its frontline heroes for all six of their Buckner communities, including Westminster Place in Longview.

According to the National Institutes of Health, COVID-19 can only live on a porous surface, for up to 24 hours. Therefore, Buckner communities are following a strict safety procedure when receiving letters. Incoming mail will be isolated for a minimum of 48 hours before distribution. Receipt of the mail will continue to be completely optional for residents.