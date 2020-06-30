HENDERSON — More than 200 people will be laid off from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Rusk County. According to our news partner KETK, 229 people will be laid off Friday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice does not plan to close the facility at this time. The director of communications for TDCJ, says the organization presented a plan to state leaders on how they would be able to cut their total budget by five percent.

If they were to idle the facility, which is managed by MTC, employees would be offered jobs at MTC facilities first, followed by TDCJ. Inmates that reside at Bradshaw would then be transferred to other regional facilities. Bradshaw State Jail was established back in 1995 and is a medium security level facility that houses up to 1,980 inmates. The Bradshaw unit is located on Loop 571 in Henderson.