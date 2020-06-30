Today is Tuesday June 30, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Take it from Dr. McDreamy: “Wear a mask”

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2020 at 2:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — He isn’t a doctor, but Patrick Dempsey played one on TV, and he’s got some medical advice he’s heeding himself. 

Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, posted a selfie to Instagram showing off his blue eyes — and his checkered face mask. 

Mimicking one of his character’s catchphrases, Dempsey captioned the pic, “It’s a Beautiful Day to Save Lives,” adding the hashtags #WearAMask, #COVID19, and #YourActionsSaveLives.

By Stephen Iervolino 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Take it from Dr. McDreamy: “Wear a mask”

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2020 at 2:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — He isn’t a doctor, but Patrick Dempsey played one on TV, and he’s got some medical advice he’s heeding himself. 

Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, posted a selfie to Instagram showing off his blue eyes — and his checkered face mask. 

Mimicking one of his character’s catchphrases, Dempsey captioned the pic, “It’s a Beautiful Day to Save Lives,” adding the hashtags #WearAMask, #COVID19, and #YourActionsSaveLives.

By Stephen Iervolino 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement