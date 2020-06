TYLER — Two employees were admonished in Commissioners Court Tuesday, for 20 years of service to Smith County. Charley Miller was celebrated for service to the Road and Bridge Department. Clint Benson was also recognized for his career with the Sheriff’s Office, before becoming the chief investigator for the District Attorney’s Office in January 2019.

Amanda Deck was unable to be in court for the recognition. Deck received the 20 year accommodation for her role with the Sheriff’s Department.