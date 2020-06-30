TYLER — Smith County released the identities Tuesday afternoon of two men shot and killed early Monday morning. Authorities believe Ramiro Ortiz, 34 of Tyler is responsible. Ortiz is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies arrived at 12:35 Sunday morning and found Justino Rosales-Betancourt, 32, and Jose Manuel Betancourt, 35, dead in the front yard of a residence on Hwy 110 North.

A third individual, Saul Morado, 20, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken by private vehicle to U.T. Health in Tyler. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Ramiro Ortiz contact the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.