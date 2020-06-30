John P. Johnson/HBO(LOS ANGELES) — HBO has announced that its Emmy-winning hit Curb Your Enthusiasm will return and, as expected, its irascible lead Larry David appears just as excited as you’d expect.

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are,” David joked in a statement from the cable network. “One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, noted, “This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way. Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

As previously reported, the season finale of Curb ended with a prescient twist of things to come, regarding the COVID-19 epidemic. David’s famously germophobic, naturally social distancing character builds a coffee stand to spite a competitor, only to see his dream go up in a blaze of hand sanitizer.

Back in March, Curb Your Enthusiasm producer Jeff Schaffer told The Hollywood Reporter, “Everyone is asking, ‘What would Larry do? What would a season of Curb be like in the time of coronavirus?’ It’s always tricky for us because you don’t want to lock yourself into a time that is hopefully very specific…But…Larry has been practicing social distancing his whole life, so some of the stuff is just innate to him. He has been trying to teach people how to behave that way for years. Maybe now people would finally listen.”

By Stephen Iervolino

