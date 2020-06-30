Today is Tuesday June 30, 2020
Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2020 at 4:30 pm
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Top federal health officials are criticizing Fort Worth-based American Airlines for planning to fill flights and leave no seats empty during the virus pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that packing people close together is even more problematic within the confines of an airplane. American said last week it will end its practice of trying to leave half of all middle seats empty. CDC director Robert Redfield says American’s announcement sends the wrong message to the public. American is joining United in trying to fill planes to 100%. Airlines are desperate to increase revenue as they try to survive a plunge in air travel due to the virus.

