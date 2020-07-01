Today is Wednesday July 01, 2020
5 officers investigated over use of force at Austin protests

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2020 at 4:40 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Austin Police Department says five officers have been placed on paid administrative duty amid an investigation into what authorities call “less lethal” force during protests against racism and police brutality. The investigation follows public outcry after two people participating in protests in Austin were seriously injured by officers’ bean bag rounds, which is ammunition that law enforcement deems “less lethal” than bullets. Officers Nicholas Gebhart, Kyu An, John Siegel, Derrick Lehman and Kyle Felton were placed under investigation as of Friday, and their duties have been limited. Anti-racism demonstrations spread globally following the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.

AUSTIN (AP) – Austin Police Department says five officers have been placed on paid administrative duty amid an investigation into what authorities call "less lethal" force during protests against racism and police brutality. The investigation follows public outcry after two people participating in protests in Austin were seriously injured by officers' bean bag rounds, which is ammunition that law enforcement deems "less lethal" than bullets. Officers Nicholas Gebhart, Kyu An, John Siegel, Derrick Lehman and Kyle Felton were placed under investigation as of Friday, and their duties have been limited. Anti-racism demonstrations spread globally following the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.

