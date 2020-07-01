Ulta Beauty launches empowering “Wonder Woman 1984” collection

By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- If you are excited to channel looks from the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, Ulta Beauty has a treat for you.



There's now a new beauty collection based on actress Gal Gadot's popular character. The latest launch is centered around empowerment, strength and courage.



"Wonder Woman 1984 x Ulta Beauty Collection is all about taking time for yourself, with products that pack a playful punch," the company said in a statement.



Ulta Beauty also got many fans excited by posting a look at the entire collection.

"As far as accessories go, a glowing golden lasso that makes everyone tell the truth seems hard to beat, but these can compete," the company captioned a photo.



The Wonder Woman 1984 x Ulta Beauty Collection features eight products designed in the heroines signature hues -- gold, blue and red.



It also includes a scented soy blend candle, peel-off face mask, body wash, body scrub, bath bomb, cosmetic bags and nail decals ranging from $8 - $24.



The movie is slated to premiere in October, but you can stock up on Wonder Women 1984's beautifying buys now on Ulta's website and in stores.



