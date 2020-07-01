Today is Wednesday July 01, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Motion Picture Academy boosts women, minorities with new members

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2020 at 8:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — After last month’s announcement it would be making a concerted effort to boost diversity within its ranks, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced some A-List additions.

Eva Longoria, Natasha Lyonne and Zazie Beetz are among more than 800 members of the showbiz community who’ve been invited to join — which now gives them the ability to vote on who wins the Oscars.

Forty-five percent of the new members are women, while 36% are members of ethnic or racial communities that have been underrepresented in the Academy.

Other new members include Zendaya, Awkwafina, Brian Tyree Henry, Niecy Nash, Florence Pugh, Constance Wu, Beanie Feldstein, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde, Bobby Cannavale and many of the stars of the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Motion Picture Academy boosts women, minorities with new members

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2020 at 8:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — After last month’s announcement it would be making a concerted effort to boost diversity within its ranks, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced some A-List additions.

Eva Longoria, Natasha Lyonne and Zazie Beetz are among more than 800 members of the showbiz community who’ve been invited to join — which now gives them the ability to vote on who wins the Oscars.

Forty-five percent of the new members are women, while 36% are members of ethnic or racial communities that have been underrepresented in the Academy.

Other new members include Zendaya, Awkwafina, Brian Tyree Henry, Niecy Nash, Florence Pugh, Constance Wu, Beanie Feldstein, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde, Bobby Cannavale and many of the stars of the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement