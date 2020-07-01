Lester Cohen/Getty Images for InStyle(LOS ANGELES) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland confirmed that her wedding plans have officially been put on hold.

Hyland, who became engaged to actor Wells Adams in 2019, appeared in Monday’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! and began discussing her upcoming nuptials.

“No plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,” The 29-year-old sighed before detailing how her and Adams’ families would be flying in from all over for the big event. “All of my family is mostly on the East Coast.”

She furthered, “Of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.”

Hyland previously revealed that she’s immunocompromised due to being a transplant recipient, with increases her risk of developing the more serious symptoms related to COVID-19. She also detailed that other illnesses hit her much harder than that of a person with a healthy immune system, revealing that she can spend over a week fighting a simple 24-hour bug.

She opened up in March, during the onset of COVID-19, that she was taking quarantine extremely seriously when speaking with Brad Goreski on his podcast Brad Behavior, where she revealed that she has been sanitizing her house like crazy.

“I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants,” she said at the time before joking that she “took a shot of hand sanitizer, so we’re good.”

That said, with the U.S. documenting an additional 40,000 COVID-19 cases every day — numbers stated by Doctor Anthony Fauci on Tuesday — Hyland made it known she does not wish to gamble on her or her family’s health.

