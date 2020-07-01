Today is Wednesday July 01, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Family believes human remains found in Texas are missing soldier

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2020 at 3:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILLEEN (AP) – A lawyer says the family of a missing soldier believes partial remains found in Central Texas are hers. Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 at Fort Hood, where she was based. The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command hasn’t officially identified the remains, which were found Tuesday. But Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family’s lawyer, said Wednesday that evidence connects the remains to the missing 20-year-old soldier. She didn’t specify the evidence. The Army says it has identified two suspects in Guillen’s disappearance, including a serviceman who killed himself early Wednesday and the civilian wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

Family believes human remains found in Texas are missing soldier

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2020 at 3:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILLEEN (AP) – A lawyer says the family of a missing soldier believes partial remains found in Central Texas are hers. Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 at Fort Hood, where she was based. The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command hasn’t officially identified the remains, which were found Tuesday. But Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family’s lawyer, said Wednesday that evidence connects the remains to the missing 20-year-old soldier. She didn’t specify the evidence. The Army says it has identified two suspects in Guillen’s disappearance, including a serviceman who killed himself early Wednesday and the civilian wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement