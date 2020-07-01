iStock/Mlenny(LOS ANGELES) — Fans of the hit Fox show Glee were dummies — literally.

More specifically, a TikTok user named Kelly Sipos was re-watching the show when she spotted something weird: lifeless “fans” used to fill in crowd scenes.

“I noticed…there are dummies in the crowd,” Sipos said, showing video proof of the multiple mannequins, which were dressed — and wigged — to look sort of like the kind of humans that would rock out to those kids from William McKinley High School.

Sipos giggled as she looks through the crowd, which was from an episode called “Thanksgiving.” She joked, “I feel like I’m in the House of Wax.“

The video has seen more than 500,000 times since she posted it.

The simulated seat fillers were being used to “pad” the size of the crowd, obviously, but why nobody noticed them before is likely because of the high-definition TVs that weren’t around when Glee was on the air: simply put, the higher the resolution — and the wider the screen — the easier it is to pick up on things the producers didn’t want you to see.

Incidentally, when Friends came to DVD, something similar happened: fans were able to spot stand-ins for Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston that they never noticed when the episodes ran on TV previously.

By Stephen Iervolino

