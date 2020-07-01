CANTON — Christus Trinity Mother Francis opened a new Emergency Room at their HealthPark in Canton on Wednesday. Dr. Ken Nixon was one of the speakers dedicating the new facility, “Anybody that knows me, will understand how important this is for our community. Not a day goes by that I didn’t see someone that has been longing for this in our community for a long long time and it’s here. This is a game changer, in my opinion, for the healthcare in Van Zandt County and our community.”

Jason Proctor greeted well wishers in attendance, “When we first made the decision to get this project done, Mary Elisabeth Jackson and I we’re in Austin and we said, we’ve got to go and speak with Representative Dan Flynn. We told him what we wanted to do, and he immediately 100 percent supported it.” The new facility, is a full functioning Emergency Room, not a clinic, offering round the clock emergency care in Canton.