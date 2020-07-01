TYLER — The new month began with the Northeast Texas Public Health District rolling out “Health On Wheels” made it’s debut. NET Health administered Meningitis vaccines for students at Chapel Hill ISD. On Wednesday, Terrance Ates told KTBB, “We ae very blessed to have received a mobile coach that was donated to us from Carter BloodCare a little over two years ago. We spent all of last year and the beginning part of this year to refurbish the bus to suit our needs; to have the interior redesigned, to have the exterior wrapped and then for each of our NET Health Department to begin to plan out how we would like to best utilize this bus.”

Ates said that the mobile aspect opens many doors of opportunity for the department,”Our main use for Health On Wheels right now is for back to school immunizations. When we get to mid August and when school resumes it’s going to be very difficult for us to have a lobby full of parents and kids. So, we want to be very proactive, and we want parents and school districts to be proactive in contatcting us to learn where Health On Wheels may be coming to their school district, or to their city.”