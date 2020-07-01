TYLER — Champions for Children remains open during the coronavirus pandemic and offered modified plans Wednesday, in an attempt to keep health and safety in priority. In a news release, Champions requested all adults wear face masks inside the building. They are also advising attendees to call ahead to make a reservation to use the Resource Room or Lending Library. This will allow control of the number of people in the room at any given time.

Additional Steps Include:

1) Feel free to call when you arrive for your appointment and someone will come out to your car to meet you. We encourage you to wait outside for those receiving services. If you find it difficult to wait outside because of the heat, please come inside and maintain 6 feet distance between yourself and others, wear a mask, and limit the amount of things you and/or any children with you touch.

2) If you are feeling sick, please stay home. We will not charge for missed appointments if you let us know ahead of time that you are sick.

3) If you are not comfortable attending in-person group events, let us know and we will make accommodations for you to attend virtually. We will continue to limit the number of participants attending in-person events in order to maintain proper social distancing.

4) Counseling continues to be available for $5 per hour via telehealth. This is a great way to continue addressing your family’s needs while being safe. Our counselors will work with you to create a warm and welcoming experience.