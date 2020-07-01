Today is Wednesday July 01, 2020
Texas’ lieutenant governor criticizes Fauci as cases surge

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2020 at 3:34 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas’ lieutenant governor is criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci as confirmed coronavirus cases in the state continue surging to record highs. Republican Dan Patrick said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday night that he doesn’t need Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice anymore. Hours earlier, Texas reported that new infections skyrocketed to a single-day high of nearly 7,000 new cases and that hospitalizations continued soaring. Patrick has staunchly defended Texas’ reopening that was among the fastest in the nation. His newest comments were in response to Fauci telling senators Tuesday that he was concerned some states may be moving to fast.

