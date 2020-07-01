Today is Wednesday July 01, 2020
Dallas police announce policy to quickly release video

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2020 at 4:24 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police have announced a policy to release videos of police shootings and other incidents in which someone dies or is badly injured within three days. But it’s unclear whether the measure will lead to the prompt release of footage in all cases. Dallas police previously released video on a case-by-case basis. The department routinely withholds footage it says is exempt from public records law as part of an “ongoing investigation.” The policy announced Tuesday gives the police chief discretion over the release of video. A spokesman did not answer a question about how criminal cases will affect the policy.

