MARSHALL — An East Texas educator has been give the honor of Superintendent of the Year. According to our news partner KETK, Dr. Jerry Gibson, Marshall ISD’s superintendent, has been named the 2020 Regional Superintendent of the Year. Gibson arrived in Marshall ISD in 2016, and since then has successfully managed bond construction projects, opened five new campuses, and implemented new programs within the district, including dual credit partnerships with East Texas Baptist University and Texas State Technical College.

Dr. Gibson will represent Region 7 in the annual Superintendent of the Year award program. The winner will be announced October 2 at the 2020 TASB Convention in Dallas.