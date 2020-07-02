Today is Thursday July 02, 2020
Attorney: Missing Texas solider was killed at Fort Hood

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2020 at 2:51 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – The lawyer for the family of a soldier missing since April says Army investigators believe the woman was killed by another soldier on the Texas base where they served. Attorney Natalie Khawam said Thursday that the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told her that the other soldier bludgeoned 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in the woods. Army officials did not immediately return a call for comment. The Army said Wednesday that a soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance had died by suicide. Officials identified him Thursday as Aaron David Robinson of Calumet City, Illiois. The Army also said a civilian suspect had been arrested.

