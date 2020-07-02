ABC NewsBy WILL STEAKIN, MOLLY NAGLE and JOHN VERHOVEK, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- Joe Biden is surging in the polls and in his bank account. The former vice president, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, announced a massive fundraising haul for June, raising $141 million, and $282.1 million last quarter, both record sums that outpace the numbers released by President Donald Trump’s reelection effort earlier Wednesday night. In June, 68% of donors were new to the campaign and the overall average online donation was $34. More than 2.6 million also signed up to join the campaign, according to a release announcing the fundraising totals. The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee announced earlier they had brought in a whopping, then-record-breaking $266 million in the second quarter of 2020 -- only to be upstaged by the Democrats hours later. In June, Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee between the RNC and the Trump campaign, along with other authorized joint fundraising committees, brought in $131 million, a significant jump in fundraising for the president's team after being outraised by the presumptive Democratic nominee in May. But still, they are facing a second straight month trailing in fundraising. Biden and the DNC brought in $80.8 million in May, outpacing the $74 million raised by the joint Republican effort. The Biden campaign did not provide a cash-on-hand number, but they are still at a significant war chest disadvantage against the Republicans, which said it had $295 million in the bank. "It’s clear that voters are looking for steady leadership, experience, empathy, compassion, and character -- and they’ll find all of these qualities in Vice President Joe Biden. This has been our argument since day one of this campaign, and it will be our winning argument in November,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in an email sent to supporters. Trump's $266 million second quarter is over $100 million more than what was raised last quarter, a 71% increase, according to the campaign. June's defeat comes at a time of political peril for the president amid sinking polling numbers, trailing Biden nationally by nine points, according to FiveThirtyEight, and facing crises such as an ongoing pandemic and nationwide protests calling for racial justice. The news also comes weeks after the president's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally -- Trump's first in months -- drew lower-than-expected turnout after days of promising that over a million supporters had requested tickets to attend. In a recent New York Times/Siena poll, Trump trailed Biden by 14 points nationally, with 50% of registered voters saying they would support the former vice president if the election were held today. "The Trump campaign's monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump's re-election is only growing," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement released before the Democrats released their total. "No one is excited about Joe Biden, which is why he has to rely so heavily on surrogates like Barack Obama and radical Hollywood elites. In stark contrast, President Trump is tapping into support from real Americans all across the country who have reaped the benefits of his America First agenda." Trump's reelection effort has now nearly raised $1 billion, crossing over $947 million raised in the past two years with Wednesday's second quarter numbers, according to the Trump campaign. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden, DNC raise more money than Trump, RNC for second straight month

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2020 at 5:51 am

